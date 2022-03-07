We're excited to share that @MResort is the official team headquarters hotel of the Silver Knights, and a part of the Silver Society! 😁🏨#HomeMeansHendersonhttps://t.co/pxx5F5gORL — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) March 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that they have signed an official partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.

M Resort is now the official team headquarters of the Silver Knights and is the latest organization to join the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the team, as well as the Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.

Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks COO Chase Jolesch said in a press release, “Our team is incredibly excited to partner with M Resort.”

M Resort’s logo will be featured in-ice and on dashboard signage and the resort will host team events with players, mascots, and other cast members.