Sick leave requirement applies to all Nevada employers, serves as reminder as peak cold, flu season nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new sick leave requirement, also known as Assembly Bill 190 or the “Kin Care” law applies to all Nevada employers and was put into place on Oct. 1, 2021.

Under the law now enforced by the Labor Commissioner, requires employers to allow employees use of any sick leave for the illness, injury, medical, appointment, or other authorized medical need of their immediate family (kin care).

For purposes of kin care, immediate family means the child, foster child, spouse, domestic partner, sibling, parent, mother-in-law, father-in-law, grandchild, grandparent, or stepparent of the employee or any person for whom the employee is a legal guardian.