Shout-out to the Henderson Symphony kicking off another season

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – The all-volunteer Henderson Symphony Orchestra kicked off another season Friday night at the Henderson Pavilion.

8NewsNow Traffic and Weather Anchor Nate Tannenbaum was the MC and gave the group a shout-out on the “Good Day Las Vegas” Monday morning.

A couple of concert-goers had their picture taken with Nate.

The group performed a classic – Dvorak’s “New World Symphony – as well as a new piece called “Intergalactic Reunion: A Return To The Mothership” by Mason Bates.

Learn more: Henderson Symphony