Shooting victim at Summerlin restaurant had role in 2009 death investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned a man shot and killed inside a Summerlin restaurant last week, spent time in prison for his role in the murder of a local girl.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office says 39-year-old Marcus Larry was shot multiple times inside a Teriyaki Madness restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to court documents filed in September of 2009, Larry spent time in prison for his role in the shooting death of 9-year-old Savannah Bullins in North Las Vegas.

At the time police said the other men Larry was with were targeting Bullins father.

Police are still investigating the shooting in Summerlin that killed Larry and injured a restaurant employee on Nov. 23.

The suspect involved has not been arrested.