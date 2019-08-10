Shooting stars this weekend!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Technically, peak viewing for this year’s Perseid Meteor Showers will be overnight the night of Monday, August 12th into Tuesday the 13th.

But for people who can’t afford to stay up that late on a week night, both Saturday night into Sunday, and Sunday night into Monday will provide plenty of opportunities to see the annual display of meteor showers.

Perseid Meteor Shower viewing tips

Every year in mid-August, Earth’s trip around the sun takes our planet through the remnants of the Swift-Tuttle comet. When the tiny pieces-parts of the comet’s tail bounce off of or hit our atmosphere, we on the ground see “shooting stars.”

The video above includes tips on how, where, and when to best see them.