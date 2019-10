LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting they believe started at an AutoZone Auto Parts store on E. Charleston Boulevard.

According to Metro Police, at least one shooting victim has been transported to University Medical Center. The condition of that person is not known, at this time.

The shooting happened around noon in the 5700 block of Charleston near Linn Lane which is east of Christy Lane.

No other details about the shooting were released by police.