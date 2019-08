LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Grand jury testimony reveals new details about Scott Gragson's blood alcohol level and how fast he was going before the crash that killed Melissa Newton on May 30.

A forensic toxicologist estimated that Gragson's blood alcohol was .21 at the time of the crash, and had come down to .181 by the time it was measured. The estimate puts it at nearly three times the legal limit in Nevada.