SHOCKING VIDEO: School bus crash caught on camera

(CNN) –– Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and left eight students injured.

The video shows the incident in Perry County, Ohio on Dec. 19, 2019. A crash reports says 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang. It says he ran a red light and hit the bus. The bus was forced off the road and flipped on its side.

Thornton reportedly has a broken back. The injuries to the kids and bus driver weren’t life-threatening.

Thornton was reportedly driving on a suspended license.