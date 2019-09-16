Shih Tzu trapped under 9 pounds of matted fur

A severely neglected dog has been given a new chance at life. Ellie Mae was trapped in smelly, matted fur. She was found by the Nebraska Humane Society in a home where the owner had died.

Vets removed 9 pounds of matted fur from the 11-year-old dog giving her a new lease on life.

“Really just getting through the matting. I thought the emotional part would be a challenge, I mean the emotions kind of came afterwards. You just kind of shut those emotions off and say I need to help this dog. The three of us just shaving her down and finally found a dog under there,” said groomer Jenna Baseler.

Now, Ellie Mae is ready to move forward and find a fur-ever home.