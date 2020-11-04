Sheriff says no Election Day problems, and police resources remain on stand-by

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo says police didn’t have any problems as Clark County voters went to the polls on Tuesday, and police resources will remain available until the count is finished.

“We thought we were going to have some concerns with the anarchists disrupting the polling locations, but thankfully, we didn’t,” Lombardo said Wednesday morning.

“We had a very comprehensive plan put in place in conjunction with the secretary of state and the attorney general and we ensured that we had officers available in case we were called,” he said. “Thankfully, nothing happened. So it gives me some pride in our community and people, how they deal with what’s going on in the nation.”

Lombardo acknowledged that the process will continue for days, and police are concerned with the possibility of a contested election.

“So we are going to have all the resources still in place to deal with it for the next few days until we can finalize the vote across the nation and people make a decision how they’re going to act,” he said.

Lombardo said police presence can be perceived as oppressive, and Metro took steps to avoid that.

“We made a point of staying out of people’s view, but able to respond quickly if needed. So it was mostly just a ‘drive-by’ type mode we were in,” Lombardo said.

“The detectives were all outfitted in uniforms in case we needed to respond in a timely manner, similar to what we do with other major events like New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, they were just bored,” Lombardo said.