LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference today to discuss the arrest of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.

The news conference is set to happen at 10 a.m. and 8newsnow.com will have live streaming coverage.

German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, Sept. 3 but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police believe he was actually killed on Friday morning and not discovered for around 24 hours.

Telles, 45, an elected official, was taken into custody Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home earlier in the day and confiscated two vehicles, including one that matched the description police released in a video a few days earlier of the suspect’s vehicle.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles. (KLAS)

In addition, sources told 8 News Now Investigators that police found bloody clothing and DNA linking Telles to the stabbing.

Telles allegedly killed German because of stories written by German that ended his political career during an investigation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal into the Public Administrators Office.

Telles, who faces an open murder charge with the use of a deadly weapon, is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. for his initial appearance.

Glenn Cook, the executive editor for the Review-Journal said the arrest of Telles was both an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom.