SHEEP DRIVE: Make way for the herd

ENGLAND — The annual London Sheep Drive took place on Sunday. Sheep are guided across London Bridge. The tradition dates back more than 800 years and now the Sheep Drive raises money for charity.

Freemen were historically allowed to bring livestock and tools into the city without paying tax in a tradition dating back to the 12th century. Blustery weather conditions didn’t keep the photographers away.

It’s a reminder to people where their wool and meat come from said former Conserbative MP Michael Portillo who led the drive.