Several US servicemembers were injured in Iran missile attack

(CNN) — Several US servicemembers were injured during last week’s Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq. The news came after the Pentagon initially said that no casualties had taken place.

The US led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria shared that detail Thursday in a statement.

They say American soldiers were treated for concussions, and some are still being assessed.

They did not give an exact number, but a US military official tells CNN that 11 servicemembers were hurt.

On Jan. 8, the Iranians launched 16 missiles at two bases in retaliation for the US airstrikes that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.