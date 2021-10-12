Several inches of fresh snow on Mount Charleston following storms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Mount Charleston received a dusting of snow over the weekend, Lee Canyon is reporting its first official snowfall of the season. It’s the earliest measurable snowfall in several years.

Seven inches of fresh snow fell on the mountain overnight due to a storm that pushed in from the northwest and dropped temperatures into the freezing zone. Other areas of Lee Canyon, near or above 8,800 feet, got around 10 inches and neighboring Kyle Canyon received 5 inches. This is the most snow Kyle Canyon has ever received this early. It did snow on Oct. 6, 2011, but it was only 1 inch.

SURPRISE! Lee Canyon received 7" of overnight October snowfall! 😮



Please note that the resort and facilities are currently closed. Here's to upcoming #winter days like these #comingsoon! ❄️ 🏔️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ReI9ZFGL1x — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) October 12, 2021

❄️ It's a wintry morning scene looking towards Kyle Canyon this morning! ❄️ #VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/etQ40yIB6t — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 12, 2021

Temperatures for Tuesday will reach a high of 35 degrees with a low of 19 degrees. Overnight freezing temperatures will keep the snow around for much of the week. However, temperatures are expected to get warmer by the weekend and could melt most of the snow.

Lots of new snow on #MtCharleston this morning. If coming up, watch for icy roads and check road restrictions.https://t.co/e7CjGcX2Og pic.twitter.com/NX7FnqPBSR — Mt. Charleston WX (@LeeCanyon) October 12, 2021

Anyone heading up the mountain should check the road conditions. Currently, the ski and snowboard resort is not open. Typically it opens in November, depending on snow.