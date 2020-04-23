Several big zoo cats test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (CNN) — Seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to eight.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, says three tigers and three African lions started showing symptoms in early April shortly after a 4-year-old Malayan tiger tested positive for coronavirus.

Another tiger has the virus but is asymptomatic. The zoo says all the animals are doing well.

They were infected by a staff member though it’s unclear how. Protective measures are now in place for any workers interacting with the animals.