LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A run of nearly 60 years in northern Nevada will end with September’s National Championship Air Races at the Reno-Stead Airport.

The Reno Air Racing Association said Thursday the show is ending because the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, citing significant growth in the area, decided to “sunset the event.”

The racing group said it is exploring several other possible locations and is “confident the event will continue.” But this year’s show, scheduled for Sept. 13-17, will be the last at the Reno-Stead Airport.

“For so many around the world, Reno has become synonymous with air racing, and it is hard to imagine the National Championship Air Races gracing any other skies than those in the Sierra Nevada,” the racing group said in a letter to supporters.

Stacey Sunday of the airport authority said safety is a No. 1 issue. “There are several contributing factors,” she said. “Public safety, of course, and the cost of aviation insurance and the impact on the area.”

Sunday said the area around the airport has experienced significant growth, including a number of businesses. Also, a large area of Burea of Land Management acreage is a concern because of possible brush fires and forest fires.

In last year’s championship round, pilot Aaron Hogue, 61, of Henderson, was killed when his L-29 jet crashed during the Jet Gold Race.

In 2011, a plane nosedived into an area of the grandstands, killing 11 and injuring more than 60 others. It is recorded as the third-deadliest airshow disaster in United States history.

According to a story last year in the Reno Gazette Journal, 21 pilots, 10 spectators (all in the 2011 grandstand crash) and one wing walker have been killed in the 59 years of air shows.