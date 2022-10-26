LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, a man will be sentenced for the killing of a woman that happened 28 years ago. The victim’s family has waited for this day.

Christopher Mack will be sentenced for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed for years.

Mack took an Alford plea in the case which means he isn’t admitting guilt but acknowledges enough evidence exists that could lead to a guilty verdict.

Ada Priolo was killed in 1994.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police cold case detectives identified Mack as a suspect in 2019, 25 years after Priolo’s death.

Priolo’s body was found in the trunk of her car, which had been abandoned in a church parking lot, four days after she disappeared. Police said she was abducted from a grocery store parking lot near her home.

Police said she was left to die in the trunk in triple-digit summer heat.