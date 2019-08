This assisted living facility isn’t just for people, it’s now home to a 10-year-old lab named Sherman. He was rescued from Adopt-A-Pet. Volunteers say he was an older dog so people weren’t interested in adopting him.

However, he turned out to be a perfect fit for a group of seniors living in assisted living. The facility is hoping to eventually give other older dogs a home there.

Check out Sherman’s new home and why the residents love him so much.