Senator Cortez Masto to visit Las Vegas elementary school to discuss efforts to safely, quickly reopen schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is visiting Doris Hancock Elementary School today, the elementary school she herself attended, to celebrate its return to in-person learning.

The senator will also host a news conference at 11:30 a.m. with state and local leaders to discuss efforts to reopen Nevada schools safely and quickly.

Senator Cortez Masto has worked to ensure the American Rescue Plan included funding for school re-openings to protect students, families, teachers, and staff, and helped secure $92 million to support COVID-19 screening testing in schools.

