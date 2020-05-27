Senate Town Hall: COVID-19 impact on Latino community

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) along with Univision journalist and news anchor Jorge Ramos hosted a virtual forum in English and Spanish to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in minority communities.

According to LULAC, nearly 100,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, and Latinos are more likely to get infected and die from the virus than non-Hispanic whites. With less access to health insurance and the prevalence of obesity, diabetes and high blood in the Hispanic community, this town hall discussed what can be done to help Latinos through this global crisis.

LULAC is the largest and oldest Hispanic membership organization in the country. LULAC is a volunteer-based organization that empowers Latinos and builds strong Latino communities.

Town hall panelists include:

Domingo Garcia , LULAC National President

, LULAC National President Sindy Benavides , LULAC CEO

, LULAC CEO Robert Menendez , U.S. Senator (D-NJ)

, U.S. Senator (D-NJ) Kamala Harris , U.S. Senator (D-CA)

, U.S. Senator (D-CA) Cory Booker , U.S. Senator (D-NJ)

, U.S. Senator (D-NJ) Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator (I-VT)

You can watch the town hall on the LULUAC organization website and here on the 8 News NOW website: www.lulac.org/covid19live