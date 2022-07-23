LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Senator Catherine Cortez Masto launched her ‘Battle Born Brews’ campaign over the weekend of July 23.

The campaign features a series of events in which Cortez Masto will visit breweries throughout Nevada to chat with her constituents about the issues that matter to them. The campaign kicked off at Craft Beer & Wine, a local brewery in Reno.

“This is my favorite part about being home: sitting down, talking with Nevadans, and hearing what’s going on in your lives,” Cortez Masto said in a press release. “My job is to work for you, and nights like this help me bring your voices to Washington.”

Cortez Masto will host ‘Battle Born Brews’ at breweries across Nevada to discuss issues, and support local businesses.

The Nevada beer industry supports more than 31,000 jobs across the state and provides more than $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy