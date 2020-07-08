Live Now
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto co-sponsors resolution to protect the United States Post Office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., joined Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., in co-sponsoring a resolution outlining the importance of the U.S. Postal Service and urging increased funding in the next COVID-19 relief package to help the key agency offset losses incurred due to the pandemic. 

“The U.S. Postal Service is a crucial lifeline for many Nevadans, including seniors and those who live in rural parts of the state. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when vulnerable Nevadans are relying on the mail, we need to bolster the Post Office and make sure it’s able to get critical supplies to everyone who needs them. I’m committed to working in the Senate to do everything possible to support Nevadans, and that includes protecting mail services for those who depend on them.”

The resolution also makes clear that the USPS should not be forced to reduce its services, close post office facilities, or excessively raise rates. Read the full resolution below.

Sen. Cortez Masto Co-sponsor Resolution to protect the USPSDownload

