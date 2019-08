LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — San Bernardino County Fire is reporting a fiery crash on northbound I-15 at Halloran Summit near Baker, California.

They say two semi-trucks were involved in the crash and one caught fire.

BAKER: #SBCoFD on scene of a TRAFFIC COLLISION with FIRE, NB15 near Halloran Summit. Two Semi trucks well involved with fire. Expect delays on I-15 in the area. Krn pic.twitter.com/ZGyOoBj5jl — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 25, 2019

The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

#FASTALERT



8/25/2019 1:00 PM



Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

10 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 25, 2019

Commuters should expect heavy delays on the I-15.