North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving a sedan and motorcycle

UPDATE: The driver of the sedan involved in a deadly collision has been arrested. Thomas Munoz Jr. faces several charges including DUI causing death, failing to stop to traffic use his lights, as well as reckless driving and failing to render at the scene of the accident and failing to wear seat belt.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— At approximately 7 a.m. North Las Vegas police responded to a deadly traffic collision at the intersection of Ann and Allen.

According to a preliminary investigation by North Las Vegas police, a Sedan was traveling northbound on Allen Lane at a high rate of speed. The driver ran a red light and collided with a motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound on Ann Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was entering the intersection on a green light, when they were struck by the sedan. According to police, arriving medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist, who was described as a male in his 50s, dead at the scene.

Police believe speed and DUI are factors in the incident, but no official information has been released yet.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.