Second worker at Resorts World tests positive; crews scaled back by a third

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second worker on the Resorts World Las Vegas construction site has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Resorts World statement.

The number of workers has been scaled back by one-third at the 3,500-room project on the Las Vegas Strip. That move occurred after the first worker tested positive on March 24.

Resorts World and W.A. Richardson Builders reduced tower construction crews to allow for social distancing compliance, the statement said. The company did not say if the project’s schedule has been affected.

The latest case involved a worker who was last on the jobsite on March 23. When officials learned the worker would be tested, they directed the worker’s eight fellow crew members to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.

The area used by the worker, along with the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and thoroughly sanitized following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Resorts World said.

Among the procedures followed at the construction site: required daily temperature checks/monitoring for all workers. The company is also following social distancing and hygience guidelines set forward by the CDC.