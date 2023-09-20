Andreas Probst, 64, was killed in a a hit-and-run crash when riding his bicycle in Las Vegas. (Credit: Probst family)

UPDATE: This article has been updated to correct information on the hit-and-run case. It has yet to be determined if the passenger’s case will be moved to the adult court system.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second teen suspect, the alleged passenger arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired California police chief, was in court Wednesday as the alleged driver’s case is set for a move to the adult court system.

The driver, who will be identified once the case officially moves to the adult system, didn’t say anything in court. His mother was there to watch the proceeding.

Police arrested the alleged passenger in the stolen vehicle Tuesday. That vehicle struck and killed Andreas Probst, 64, on Aug. 14 as he rode his bike near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.

The alleged driver was arrested on Aug. 31 after a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be an intentional crash.