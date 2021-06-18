Search resumes in Eden after 9 family members went over Duke Energy dam; 3 dead, 2 still missing

EDEN, N.C, (WGHP) — 9 family members went tubing on the Dan River around 7:30 Wednesday night, just before dark. At some point, the three tubes went over the Duke Energy Dam.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director, Rodney Cates, says he believes the people on the raft didn’t have a way to call for help, which caused the delay in rescue efforts. Duke Energy employees spotted four of the nine people at the bottom of the dam and called for rescue services yesterday afternoon.

The four people rescued so far are a 14-year-old boy, his uncle and two cousins.

We spoke with the mother of the boy, who says he is tired but doing all right. His grandfather says he was visiting his Aunt and Uncle from out of state. He’s been released from the hospital as of Thursday night.

Three bodies have been recovered, and two remain on the river.

Crews are resuming the search this morning and are hopeful to find them alive.