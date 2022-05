LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a missing Las Vegas woman tells 8 News Now the search for their daughter has come to an end.

34-year-old Jessica Pappin was located and her family says she took her own life.

On Monday, her mother spoke with 8 News Now stating that Pappin had last been seen on Thursday, May 19 near Flamingo and Decatur.

If you or anyone you know has suicidal thoughts, there is help available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.