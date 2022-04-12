LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scientists at California’s UC Davis are developing “jelly ice,” something they have called a game-changing material.

The “ice” stays just as cold as traditional ice for just as long, but it doesn’t melt thanks to a gelatin membrane.

Researchers said it will revolutionize how food is kept cold while being shipped.

Cross-contamination and inadequate climate control across the supply chain are among the leading causes of food waste.

“The whole development of Jelly Ice Cube started with our concerns over the compromised food safety and food quality loss caused by temperature abuses in the food cold chain,” said associate professor Luxin Wang.

Jelly ice is also biodegradable and could serve as a more sustainable alternative to a traditional ice pack, but it’s still just a prototype for now.