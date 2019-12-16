School resource officer fired after he was caught on video slamming and dragging 11-year-old boy

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina school resource officer seen on video slamming an 11-year-old boy to the ground has been fired, according to Lt. James Goolsby with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office. The disturbing surveillance video of the school officer picking up an 11-year-old student and violently slamming him to the ground multiple times went viral when it was released last week.

The incident happened inside a middle school hallway in Vance County, North Carolina. In the video, you can see a child in a red sweatshirt walking down the hallway with a school resource officer, then out of nowhere, the resource officer is seen grabbing and slamming the child to the ground.

He then picks up the child and does it again before yanking the student up and continuing down the hall.

“I was stunned; I was shocked,” said Sheriff Curtis Brame of the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

The school district released a statement saying in part: “We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws. The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district.”

Initially, the school resource officer was put on paid leave pending an investigation, but he has since been fired.

“To see a child that small reminded me of one of my grandchildren.”

The sheriff says this child is under 12,” Sheriff Bram said.

The district attorney in the area told CNN it does not appear from the video that this was an appropriate tactic or police use-of-force, esp[ecially, considering the child’s age and the school environment.

The sheriff said the boy had a bump on his head but was not hospitalized.