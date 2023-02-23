LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The federal government is proposing new rules to reduce the sugar and salt students consume, yet some schools in Clark County are already serving healthy foods.

One of those schools is Northwest Career and Technical Academy High School.

CCSD culinary students (KLAS)

Students there were dicing vegetables and coordinating with each other in a classroom kitchen.

John Paul Galvan, II, developed his love of cooking at home and helping his mother.

“So the way the school helps me a lot, is we develop technical skills,” Galvan, a junior, said. “In your junior and senior year, you gain college credits for this as you’re going to culinary school.”

Northwest CTA is one of CCSD’s magnet schools. Students have to apply to attend and they are then selected through a lottery.

Once enrolled, students are required to maintain high grades.

The culinary program at Northwest CTA is sought after by students and parents due to how well kids are prepared for the workforce.

“When you get into the job field, you already have some skills like food safety…and some skills like knife cuts and the culinary arts,” Galvan said.

The food students cook doesn’t go to waste. It’s sold at a café in the high school and the funds generated go back to the culinary program.

“Our students get to instead of going to the lunchroom. get to come over here and try our café,” Aaron Klafter-Phillips, chef instructor at Northwest CTA, said.

Chef Klafter-Phillips says he tries to teach students not only technical skills but get them to expand what they eat and to aim for healthier foods.

“We get to influence the mass of our school, which then gives that broader crowd of people starting to eat [at] a healthier approach,” Klafter-Phillips said.

Anaiz Perez, a sophomore, aspires to become a chef on the Las Vegas Strip. Her background influences her cooking.

“I am African American, Japanese, and Hispanic. I’m Puerto Rican, and I really like doing fusion food,” Perez said, and she hopes to share that with the public.