School district events put spotlight on teachers’ efforts through pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is honoring more than 18,000 dedicated educators with a variety of activities during Teacher Appreciation Week.

On Monday, teachers at Harley Harmon Elementary School received a sweet treat from Freed’s Bakery.

The week is a chance to honor those who lend their skills and passion to educating the children of Southern Nevada.

“Our teachers have done an amazing job from going face to face, to online and maintaining student engagement,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

“They are doing the best they can, and some of them have never been trained to do this,” Jara said. “We are proud of the work our 18,000 teachers have done. But also our adjunct professors, our parents. Can’t thank them enough for what they are doing for us this past year.”

Later this week, CCSD will celebrate the New Educator of the Year and the Nevada State Teacher of the Year.