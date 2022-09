LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– State Route 190 is closed from Death Valley Junction due to flooding.

On Tuesday around 5:02 p.m., California Highway Patrol received reports of knee-high mud over the road around mile marker 136.

There were also reports of a stuck school bus due to flooding and mud.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and urged to proceed with caution when traveling in areas impacted by rain and to stay out of water crossing roadways, as rushing water is known to be deadly.