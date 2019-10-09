‘Scare at Town Square’ provides chills and thrills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all thrill-seekers! The “Scare at Town Square” is a Halloween pop-up experience where you face your fears. It promises chills for everyone, from mild to wild and you don’t have to wait for the year’s most spookiest day.

There is a haunted maze, phobia rooms, and a horror film escape experience with more than 15,000 square feet to immerse yourself into the world of the unknown. There is also live entertainment and even a speakeasy with custom cocktails.

The event is scheduled to open soon and stay open until Nov. 3.

“Scare at Town Square” is at the shopping center south of the Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road. General admission is $35.