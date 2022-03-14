LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The attorney general’s office is advising Nevadans about scammers targeting people looking to make a difference. Use caution when deciding on making donations for relief or other efforts for the benefit of Ukraine.

The Nevada Attorney General’s office warned that criminals disguising their schemes to get money.

Their office would not confirm the number of complaints but that the alert, is a proactive approach.

According to the attorney general’s office, Nevadans need to be on alert and watch for the following:

donating to a crowdfunding platform.

Only give to organizations you trust.

Be careful giving out your personal and financial information, like your social security or bank number.

Verify the Legitimacy of a Charity – You can look up a charity in the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search. Charitable contributions to verified organizations are tax-deductible, and donations to individuals are not.

Cross Check the Organization with Watchdog Groups – Use groups such as CharityWatch, CharityNavigator, and the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance to confirm the charity has an A rating.

Be wary of pop-up organizations and social media pages – Be wary of giving to organizations that are brand new or have little to no contact information. In addition, be wary of social media pages selling items for charity, especially when the pages have little not contact information as these pages are often scams.

Report Suspected Scams or Fraud – Nevadans may report charity-related fraud by contacting the Office of the Nevada Attorney General here