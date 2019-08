CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning against a scam that you could come across in your email inbox. Officials say a speeding ticket scam is making the rounds.

Hackers are sending emails posing as the DMV, saying that drivers need to pay traffic violations online with a credit card. The emails demand payment within 72 hours and have links for "EasyPay." The emails also have a link to contest the violation.