Clark County Commission approves Red Rock Canyon housing development application

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Save Red Rock urged the Clark County Commission to postpone an application by Gypsum Resources for a housing development in Red Rock Canyon while under litigation by the applicant.

The Board of County Commissioners voted and approved a design review and use permit for a single-family residential planned-unit development by Gypsum Resources on Wednesday, August 4 at a 9 a.m. meeting.

The County Commission is being sued, and the commissioner who oversees this portion of Red Rock Canyon is the subject of Gypsum Resources’ lawsuit.

Gypsum Resources has requested a design review for the following:

Single-family residential planned-unit development

Finished grade on 563.0 acres in an R-U (Rural Open Land) Zone in the Red Rock Design Overlay District. Generally located 3,700 feet north of SR 159, approximately 1.5 miles west of the intersection of SR 160 (Blue Diamond Road) and SR 159 within Red Rock.

The president of the Save Red Rock organization, Heather Fisher says, “Key stakeholders from the environmental community, including the board of Save Red Rock, are being deposed by the applicant, Gypsum Resources, the same week as the commission meeting.”

A disclosure was made by

The organization feels the application should be postponed until all elected commissioners are unencumbered by the pending litigation.

The use permit will allow a proposed planned unit development for a single-family residential subdivision establishing development standards including, but not limited to: