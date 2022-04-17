LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Save Red Rock is currently in phase one of creating a legacy trail that would allow better and safer access for cyclists, runners, and walkers in the area

Now through May. 9, the public can view and comment on the current assessment of the trail’s first phase which, is a 5.5-mile stretch from West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin to the Red Rock fee station.

The goal is for the legacy trail to connect Summerlin with Southern Highlands through the Red Rock Canyon area.

Recently the Clark county commission approved the $4.7 million project and during the virtual meeting held this past Thursday mentions of better signage from BLM and more police and security presence along the trails were discussed.