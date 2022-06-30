LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas will be teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive over Independence Day weekend. There has been a very critical need for blood and Vitalant hopes to make up for a recent double-digit drop in donors.

The blood drive will be held on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marquis Ballroom at JW Marriot Las Vegas, located at 221 N. Rampart Boulevard.

Blood donors with all blood types, as well as platelet donations, are urgently needed. There has been a continued critical need for Type O blood, as it is the most transfused blood type. O-negative is in especially high demand for emergencies where there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days, you are eligible to donate.