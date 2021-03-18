Saturday vaccination clinics scheduled at VA Medical Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First doses of the Pfizer-BioNnTech COVID-19 vaccine are available for veterans enrolled in the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) on Saturday, March 20, and again on March 27.

Veterans of any age are welcome by appointment or walk-in at the special Saturday vaccine clinics.

The clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Second doses of the vaccine will also be provided during the event for veterans who received their first dose at the medical center.

Traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Saturday.

The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. Veterans who receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine must receive their second dose of the same brand and from the same location.

As of March 18, VASNHS has delivered more than 34,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses.

In addition to the March 20 and 27 clinics, walk-in vaccines are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium. Vaccines are on a first-come, first-served basis, and based on demand, veterans should be prepared for a brief wait.

Vaccinations at all other VASNHS sites of care are currently by appointment only.

For more information, veterans can sign up to get updates through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed too. Visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit the VASNHS website.