Saturday outages planned for two websites for unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday outages are planned for two websites for filing claims for unemployment benefits, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Saturday, 3 a.m.-8 a.m.: The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site will be temporarily offline. (EmployNV.gov)

Saturday 1 p.m.-7 p.m.: The Unemployment Insurance (UI) system will be temporarily offline. (ui.nv.gov)

Both outages are for regularly scheduled system updates.

During these times, the sites get very few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates, according to DETR.

Individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials during the specified hours. Filers are encouraged to visit the sites after 8 a.m. tomorrow morning and 7 p.m. tomorrow night respectively.

This maintenance will not impact the DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.