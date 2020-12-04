Saturday maintenance planned on ramps at Sahara-I-15 interchange

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane restrictions and some closures planned for Saturday will affect traffic and access at the Sahara Avenue-Interstate 15 interchange.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance, trash removal and tree trimming that will cause the following closures from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• The Interstate 15 southbound ramp to Sahara Avenue westbound and Western Avenue/Highland Avenue will be closed. (The eastbound flyover to Sahara Avenue will remain open).
• The Interstate 15 northbound ramp over the Sahara Avenue structure will close the far-right travel lane.
• Also, the Interstate 15 northbound on-and-off ramps at Sahara Avenue will have the left travel lanes closed.

NDOT advises motorists to use caution in the work zones and seek alternate routes if necessary.

