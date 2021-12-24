Santa sports mask as NORAD tracks him across globe

Santa is sporting an extra piece of fabric this year as he travels across the world during a global pandemic: a mask. (KLAS/NORAD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Santa is sporting an extra piece of fabric this year as he travels across the world during a global pandemic: a mask.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows Santa on his journey around the world.

NORAD said the tradition of tracking Santa actually began by accident.

In 1955, a young child accidentally dialed an unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center when they saw an advertisement telling kids to call Santa. NORAD says its Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and told his staff to see if Santa had made his way south from the North Pole.

NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that uses radar and satellites to look out for man-made objects in the sky like aircraft.