‘Sandy Hook Promise’s’ bone-chilling PSA hopes to prevent school shootings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new thought-provoking PSA hopes to send a message while combating school shootings. The PSA was created by Sandy Hook Promise, the nonprofit group formed after the deadly 2012 school shooting.

The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, left 20 students and six adults dead.

The newly released PSA begins with a smiling teen boy, opening his locker to grab his backpack. But it ends with a young girl, in tears, texting a goodbye to her mother as a door opens and footsteps approach the stall where she is hiding and crying.

The “Back to School Essentials” public service announcement is very reminiscent of back to school commercials we all have seen before the start of each school year. It shows off the items every student needs to have in the new school year, along with their excitement of wearing their new clothes and shoes.

Then the video cuts to bone-chilling images of students running or blocking doors as they try to hide from someone with a gun. The scenario has become too much of a reality in America.

The point of the PSA is to stress that these acts of violence can be prevented.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota talks about the ad with the group’s managing director Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012.