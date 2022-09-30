LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a 44-year run, the Sands became a pile of rubble and dust in an implosion on Nov. 26, 1996. The event received major attention and was even kicked off with a fireworks show. The Rat Pack had once ruled this resort.

The Sands came tumbling down to make way for the Venetian Resort which was later connected with the Pallazo Tower.

