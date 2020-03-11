Sanders wins North Dakota caucuses, Washington results no final

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – MARCH 1, 2020: Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California. Sanders campaigns ahead of the upcoming Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primaries.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Ronen Tivony / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Ronen Tivony / Echoes WIre/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential caucuses.

Participation in Tuesday’s contest was expected to be dramatically higher than it was four years ago. That’s mainly due to a procedural change that makes the caucuses function more like a traditional election, with citizens able to drop in at 14 caucus sites to cast their ballot and leave.

Sanders won the state’s Democratic caucuses over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by nearly 40 percentage points. The race between Joe Biden and Sanders was upended by the former vice president’s Super Tuesday turnaround.

But neither campaign focused closely on North Dakota. The state offers 14 pledged delegates.

Biden won primaries in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho on Tuesday. The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.