Sand smugglers get busted

ITALY — A French couple is in some hot water after trying to take home a slice of paradise from their Italian vacation. They are now facing prison time.

The couple took 90 pounds of sand — enough to fill a trunk. They were visiting Sardinia’s famed beaches. They say they didn’t know about a 2017 law that makes taking sand, shells or stones illegal.

Sand-stealing is apparently a problem. Authorities say they have already seized 400 pounds this summer. The French couple is facing a $3,000 fine and up to six years in prison.

