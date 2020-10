LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new place to get spooked has opened in the Las Vegas valley.

The Sand Dollar Lounge on Spring Mountain Road, just off Interstate 15, has transformed into a scary celebration.

It’s being called “Nightmare on Spring Mountain.”

Monday night was opening night, and it will be open through Oct. 31.

The entire bar and lounge is covered in all sorts of spooky decor.

They’re even serving special cocktails and will have themed musical performances regularly.