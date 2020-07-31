Sand Dollar Lounge reopens tonight as Revelré, creative concept in response to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sand Dollar Lounge co-owners Anthony Jamison, Benito Martinez, and Nathan Grates announced today the venue’s reopening under the temporary name Revelré.

In accordance with current Nevada State restrictions, Revelré will be a seated, table-service concept with an expanded food menu available alongside an updated menu of signature cocktails and wines by the glass.

Starting today, operating hours will be from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday with nightly “background” entertainment to be announced soon.

Alongside their already acclaimed pizzas and calzones, Revelré at the Sand Dollar Lounge will offer small bites inspired by the owners’ journeys around Spain and the Mediterranean with ingredients like ham & manchego cheese; brûléed aged goat cheese with roasted red peppers; smoked whitefish rillette with pickled shallots.

“We wanted to have a creative response to the current conditions, rather than just reopen with a limited version of what we already do,” says Jamison.

“Revelré will be something a little different, and we hope Sand Dollar fans will enjoy it,” added Jamison.

The bar celebrates the fifth anniversary of its reopening this month and recently underwent further capital improvements. Revelré is planned to continue until government restrictions are lifted.

Sand Dollar Lounge’s owners have pledged to do everything in their power to make sure patrons and their employees feel secure and safe with accepted protocols, including required masks upon entry and social distancing, which the lounge owners say will be strictly adhered to.

Reservations are strongly recommended.