Samsung’s new foldable phone: Cheaper, but still a novelty

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is the company’s second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bending screens and clamshell designs.

The company unveiled the phone at the start of a product announcement event in San Francisco. The new phone can unfold from a small square upward into a traditional smartphone. The foldable phones represent manufacturers’ attempt to energize a market where sales have slowed, although they are likely to appeal for now mostly to tech enthusiasts. Samsung is also updating refreshing its flagship phones with better cameras

